Shop a Spring Dress a Day: The Most Versatile Off-the-Shoulder Dress of the Season

There’s just something about off-the-shoulder silhouettes that we love. The romantic fit is alluring without showing too much skin, and it easily transitions from day to night. For the workplace, covering your shoulders is a cinch, thanks to this creative layering technique brought to you all the way from Paris Fashion Week. On the weekend, dressing the look up or down all depends on your accessories.

RELATED: Shop a Spring Dress a Day: The New Way to Wear Florals

Take this Tibi dress ($545; tibi.com), for instance. We decided to style this off-the-shoulder number (pictured above) by pairing it with tomato red block heels and an oversize woven clutch. The decidely spring-y accessories make sure this look doesn't read too night-time. Shop the look, below.

RELATED: Shop a Spring Dress a Day: A '70s-Inspired Take on Yellow

Courtesy

Shop the Look: Tibi dress, $545; tibi.com. Lila Rice earrings, $196; bonadrag.com. Melissa Odabash purse, $242; matchesfashion.com. Alexander Wang sandals, $450; shop.nordstrom.com.