7 Slip Dresses You'll Want to Wear All Season Long

So what can we say about slip dresses that hasn't been said already? The versatile '90s mainstay can take you from day to night. You can even wear the slinky, spring-y piece when it's still cold out—just layer it over a turtleneck. (Hey, Valentino just sent a bunch of ethereal dresses over roll-neck sweaters down the runway for fall 2016, so we're even ahead of the trend.) Plus, all of the celebs are wearing the easy-sexy look right now. And it's been proven time and time again that it's a versatile wardrobe staple, from Courtney Love, who accessorized hers with a tiara and smeared lipstick back in the '90s, to Victoria Beckham kicking back at Wimbledon in her sultry Louis Vuitton number just a few years ago.

So with that all said and done, you need a slip dress like right this very second. So from refined neutrals to sassy prints, here are seven reasons why you cannot refuse the trend for spring.

