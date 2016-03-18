Shine On with Spring's Metallic Trend

Spring is in the air, which means it's time to trade in your winter wardrobe for something shiny (yes, shiny) and new! The season's runways featured usually hard-to-pull-off metallics in decidedly fresh ways. At Vionnet, a pleated slip dress was washed in a liquid silver, while at Loewe high shine pants were neutralized with an easy-to-wear top. And, preppy gold jacquard pants felt ultra sophisticated at Delpozo when paired with a crisp white blouse. Embrace the metallic trend with nine of our favorite pieces, below.

