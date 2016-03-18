Shine On with Spring's Metallic Trend

Jenna Pizzuta
Mar 18, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Spring is in the air, which means it's time to trade in your winter wardrobe for something shiny (yes, shiny) and new! The season's runways featured usually hard-to-pull-off metallics in decidedly fresh ways. At Vionnet, a pleated slip dress was washed in a liquid silver, while at Loewe high shine pants were neutralized with an easy-to-wear top. And, preppy gold jacquard pants felt ultra sophisticated at Delpozo when paired with a crisp white blouse. Embrace the metallic trend with nine of our favorite pieces, below.

A.L.C. Skirt

You can’t go wrong with this show-stopping skirt. Pair with a simple white button up, which will easily take you from the office to happy hour with friends.

$535; matchesfashion.com
 

TOPSHOP Bomber

This bomber is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. The deep rust color is practically an easy to wear neutral.

$115; topshop.com

Poppy Lissiman Clutch

This clutch will shine just as bright in the day as it does at night. Not only will it hold all of your essentials, but will also aid in warding off evil spirits. Who doesn’t need a little added protection now and then?

$110; poppylissiman.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Sunglasses

Stay protected in these mirrored sunglasses. The soft pink, green, and blue colors will keep you on trend.

$290; shopbop.com

Marc Jacobs Sandals

These sandals are a perfect way to dip your toe into the trend.

$275; shopbop.com

Gucci Pumps

If you're looking to splurge this season, let these pumps be your pick. Your investment won’t go unnoticed.

$870; saksfifthavenue.com

Anya Hindmarch Sticker

Make an old favorite new again by adding a statement sticker.

$75; anyahindmarch.com

Zara Dress

Attract the right kind of attention with a neutral toned piece. 

$40; zara.com

Ganni Pants

Don’t be afraid to go for the gold in these pants. The silky material makes them easy to dress up or down.

$325; needsupply.com

