12 Reasons to Shop Pink This Spring

Gettty Images (3)
Caroline Vazzana
Mar 08, 2016 @ 8:45 am

It was hard not to notice the feminine light pink shade that dominated the spring 2016 runways. Dubbed rose quartz by Pantone, it was named one of the colors of the year. At Delpozo (above, left), we saw a rose quartz gown adorned with sheer panels and a thick black hem, while at Emilia Wickstead (above, middle) an embellished striped skirt and matching blush top marched down the runway. And at J.W. Anderson (above, right), the designer showcased a head-to-toe matching baby pink tunic and pants.

Not only is the soft pink hue the perfect way to introduce color into your tired winter wardrobe, but it can also work as a neutral. Swap out your creams, tans, and whites for this subdued tone to make your look a bit more eye-catching, not to mention fashion forward. From mini skirts to tailored trousers, below, 12 items that will have you thinking pink.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop 

These pink lace-up heels are giving us serious ballerina vibes.

$130; topshop.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew 

A light pink trouser looks best when paired with a crisp white button down.

$90; jcrew.com 

3 of 12 Courtesy

Simone Rocha 

This sweet number is perfect for a spring engagement party or baby shower. 

$1,825; net-a-porter.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Red Valentino

For a day in the office, pair this crochet-knit sweater with a pair of slim fit pants.

$460; net-a-porter.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

Chanel 

Add some color to your Saturday uniform with a pair of light pink sunnies.

$400; chanel.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Michael Kors

Accent a simple wispy dress with this feminine timepiece.

$225; michaelkors.com

 

 

7 of 12 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Metallic ombre beads add some edge to this playful pink pair. 

$395; shopbop.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Dune London

Turn heads with a pair of metallic rose quartz sneakers.

$125; dunelondon.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

Pixie Market 

Swap out your bulky cable knit sweater for something that’s more sculptural.

$75; pixiemarket.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Whistles

A pale pink mini skirt is feminine and sophisticated. 

$180; whistles.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff 

Give your black bag a break with this zippered miniature style.

$168 (originally $335); rebeccaminkoff.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Mango 

Before the warmer weather hits, add this topper to your daily uniform.

$100 (originally $130); mango.com

