Why We're Loving These Unexpected Colors for Spring

Courtesy; Getty Images
Now, we know it's not easy to get dressed in the morning, which is why we often rely on our neutrals when putting together an outfit. We're pretty much guilty of wearing black and white separates almost every day of the week! Still, as we shed our winter layers, spring gives us the opportunity to experiment with color—yup, color, we said it. While your usual inclination may be to reach for pale pastel shades, like pretty pinks, lavenders, and periwinkle blues, this season is rich with spice market shades that are saturated, but not shocking. Tones like rust, mustard, and parsley liven up one's wardrobe and still look chic when mixed with your tried-and-true neutrals.

Ahead, we scoured the market for the best spice-hued pieces available now that will take you all the way through summer and fall. Think flirty rompers, clutchable lunch bags, and more.

1 of 12 Courtesy

MADEWELL BAG

A hands-free cross body just looks so much better in golden yellow.

$148; madewell.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

J.CREW COLLECTION PANT

Not only is this pant washed in a rich rust, but it’s crafted from luxe suede.

$300 (originally $495); jcrew.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

3.1 PHILLIP LIM SKIRT

This satin wrap skirt was made for cocktail hour. 

$495; net-a-porter.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

TOPSHOP ROMPER

This crocheted tie-strap romper is musical festival-ready.

$58; us.topshop.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

H&M TOP

Not only does this top check off the spice market trend, but it also boasts ruffled sleeves (another spring trend).

$30; hm.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

MIH JEANS SKIRT

This '70s-style button-front skirt packs a punch in yellow suede. 

$542; farfetch.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Apiece Apart Top

This deep green top feels summer-ready with the addition of well-placed tassels. 

$270; lyst.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

OPENING CEREMONY LUNCH BAG

Swap your traditional clutch in favor of this gold-tone hand-embellished lunch bag. 

$375; openingceremony.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

THEORY DRESS

This cotton poplin shirtdress in mustard yellow will have onlookers giving you a double take. 

$295; theory.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

SAMUJI DRESS

There is something so effortless about this throw-on-and-go dress. 

$490; stevenalan.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Zara Sandals

These studded mustard espadrilles are a throwback we can get behind. 

$50; zara.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

CREATURES OF COMFORT PANT

As comfy as pajamas, these lounge pants are great to wear in and out of the house. 

$435; thedreslyn.com

