Shop the Sneakers Street Style Stars are Wearing

Gone are the days of the fashion set teetering in uncomfortable stilettos during Fashion Week. The new style guards have been sporting fresh kicks (that are literally made for walking), and we want every pair. From Leandra Medine's bold burgundy Adidas Gazelles to German It-girl Veronika Heilbrunner’s Nike Air Force Ones, we did the legwork and matched the girl with the shoe (no endless googling required). Shop 7 of our favorites below complete with styling tips inspired by each star.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Shop the 7 sneakers below.