Shop the Sneakers Street Style Stars are Wearing

Gone are the days of the fashion set teetering in uncomfortable stilettos during Fashion Week. The new style guards have been sporting fresh kicks (that are literally made for walking), and we want every pair. From Leandra Medine's bold burgundy Adidas Gazelles to German It-girl Veronika Heilbrunner’s Nike Air Force Ones, we did the legwork and matched the girl with the shoe (no endless googling required). Shop 7 of our favorites below complete with styling tips inspired by each star. 

Shop the 7 sneakers below.  

ADIDAS ORIGINALS GAZELLE 

Add a hit of color to an all-black ensemble for a downtown meets uptown cool-girl vibe. 

CONVERSE CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR LOW TOP

Punk up plaid with a black shearling jacket and classic Chuck Taylors. 

NIKE AIR FORCE 1 '07

Pair the iconic white kick with your favorite lived in denim for a winning look. 

PRADA CLOUDBUST

Try a futuristic shape that scream Fashion with a capital F. 

VANS OLD SKOOL

The skate shoe gets a serious fashion treatment when worn with a ruffled blouse and a graphic handbag. 

REEBOK INSTAPUMP FURY 

The '90s sneaker gets a modern update when paired with a teddy bear coat and bright separates. 

NEW BALANCE 998

Modern suiting + "dad" sneaker = a totally fresh styling combo to try. 

