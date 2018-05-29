The Figure-Flattering Summer Dress You Almost Forgot About

The smock dress sounds frumpy—the cover-up your hairdresser throws over your shoulders before a cut comes to mind—but simply means a dress with gathered, stretchable fabric. Smocking is often found on sleeves or bodices, and it's extremely popular this summer.

We've seen the technique on everything from bathing suits to tops (and from designers like Caroline Constas to cult-favorite brand Ganni), but we're particularly taken with smocked dresses. You can keep things playful in a babydoll silhouette or go for major drama in a maxi-length dress. Either way, you'll be on trend this season. Below, 15 of our favorites.

