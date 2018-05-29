The Figure-Flattering Summer Dress You Almost Forgot About

The smock dress sounds frumpythe cover-up your hairdresser throws over your shoulders before a cut comes to mind—but simply means a dress with gathered, stretchable fabric. Smocking is often found on sleeves or bodices, and it's extremely popular this summer.

We've seen the technique on everything from bathing suits to tops (and from designers like Caroline Constas to cult-favorite brand Ganni), but we're particularly taken with smocked dresses. You can keep things playful in a babydoll silhouette or go for major drama in a maxi-length dress. Either way, you'll be on trend this season. Below, 15 of our favorites.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Smocked Mini Dress

Carven $370 (originally $740) SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

White Cotton Poplin High Neck Smock Dress

PrettyLittleThing $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

balloon-sleeve smocked dress

Marc Cain $392 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Dayna Bold Stripe Ruffle Hem Smock Dress

Boohoo $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Culture Print Smock Dress

Topshop $95 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

The Gimlet checked cotton and linen-blend midi dress

The Great $237 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Smocked cotton-poplin midi dress

Carven $390 (originally $780) SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Smocked embroidered linen dress

Innika Choo $395 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Midi Smock Dress

Peter Jensen $272 (originally $339) SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Ruffled smocked chiffon mini dress

AlexaChung $324 (originally $540) SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Wildflower Smocked Dress

Tory Burch $303 (originally $432) SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Dress with Smocking

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Embroidered Striped Dress

Julia Jordan $40 (originally $75) SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Chiffon Tie-Neck Ruffled Dress

Dressbarn $44 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Douglas Holt

Isla Floral Embroidered Smocked Dress

Shoshanna $265 SHOP NOW

