Shop Smart, Save Bucks

lm.spafinder.com The go-to spa reservation site just added short-notice deals to its booking engine. Treat yourself to heavily discounted same-day and next-day appointments at top spas, salons, and fitness studios in 18 cities. Ahhh.
PoachIt
poachit.com Download this bookmarklet to find coupon codes for thousands of stores (like Victoria’s Secret) while you shop online. If the discount isn’t good enough for you, “poach” the item and wait for another coupon or for it to go on sale (you’ll get an email notification).
Hukkster
Free for iTunes; or hukkster.com. Use this tool to track when an item goes on sale or hits the price you’d like to pay. Specify the style, size, and color you want; you’ll get an email or text when its price drops. Use it at hundreds of e-tailers including J. Crew and Sephora.
Retailmenot Coupons
Free for Google Play and iTunes; or retailmenot.com. Wouldn’t it be great to find out about coupons and special discounts while you’re in the actual store? Open up Retailmenot’s newly geo-fenced app to discover deals when you’re browsing at more than 1,100 malls and outlets across the country.
