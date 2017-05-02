12 Silky, Pajama-Inspired Pieces We Want Now

Pajama dressing is a trend that we simply cannot get enough of. And for good reason. Who would say no to looking and feeling sexy, chic, and cozy all at the same time? Talk about the ultimate trifecta. As seen on some of our favorite celebs (Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid...) this look is extremely versatile and can easily go from day to night; key for the upcoming months of post work rosé.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From blazers to bags, here are twelve must-have pieces for your silken wardrobe!