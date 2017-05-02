12 Silky, Pajama-Inspired Pieces We Want Now

May 02, 2017

Pajama dressing is a trend that we simply cannot get enough of. And for good reason. Who would say no to looking and feeling sexy, chic, and cozy all at the same time? Talk about the ultimate trifecta. As seen on some of our favorite celebs (Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid...) this look is extremely versatile and can easily go from day to night; key for the upcoming months of post work rosé.

From blazers to bags, here are twelve must-have pieces for your silken wardrobe!

1 of 12 Courtesy

RÉALISATION

Réalisation $140 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

WHISTLES

Whistles $379 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

MANIPURI

Manipuri $125 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

ASCENO

ASCENO $115 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

MARI GIUDICELLI

Mari Giudicelli $495 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

RAEY

Raey $187 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

ATTICO

Attico $227 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

H&M

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Topshop $58 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

PARKER THATCH

Parker Thatch $48 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic $118 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

ZARA

Zara $40 SHOP NOW

