The Major Spring Trend Julia Roberts's Been Wearing for Years

Our legs have been been hibernating in flannel-lined jeans and sweats for the last few months. But spring is around the corner, and we are particularly excited for an opportunity to whip them out again in one of the season's biggest trends: tailored shorts. It's a warm-weather take on the power-suit movement that'll be on every street-style star before you know it.

Julia Roberts has been a fan of the menswear-inspired look for years. We first spotted her wearing a shorts suit (DVF shorts, a Stella McCartney blazer) in 2010 at an Eat Pray Love premiere. She's appeared in black short suits, white short suits, and of course, there was the classic red shorts suit she wore in Pretty Woman.

What we love the most about the shorts-suit trend is that it looks just as awesome with long-line, knee-grazing shorts (perfect for work). Get a head start on the polished trend and channel your inner Julia Roberts by shopping our favorites ahead.