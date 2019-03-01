The Major Spring Trend Julia Roberts's Been Wearing for Years

By Alexis Bennett
Mar 01, 2019 @ 8:00 am
JMA/Star Max/Getty Images

Our legs have been been hibernating in flannel-lined jeans and sweats for the last few months. But spring is around the corner, and we are particularly excited for an opportunity to whip them out again in one of the season's biggest trends: tailored shorts. It's a warm-weather take on the power-suit movement that'll be on every street-style star before you know it.

Julia Roberts has been a fan of the menswear-inspired look for years. We first spotted her wearing a shorts suit (DVF shorts, a Stella McCartney blazer) in 2010 at an Eat Pray Love premiere. She's appeared in black short suits, white short suits, and of course, there was the classic red shorts suit she wore in Pretty Woman.

What we love the most about the shorts-suit trend is that it looks just as awesome with long-line, knee-grazing shorts (perfect for work). Get a head start on the polished trend and channel your inner Julia Roberts by shopping our favorites ahead.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

ASOS Design Wisteria Floral Two-Piece

Courtesy
$38
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

2 of 13

16 Arlington Cotton-Blend Shorts

Courtesy
$385
Shop It Opens a new window

3 of 13

Laveer Hutton Shorts

Courtesy
$198
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

4 of 13

Alexis Chance Pink Silk Shorts

Courtesy
$285
Shop It Opens a new window

5 of 13

Forever 21 Blazer & Paperbag Shorts

Courtesy
$45
Shop It Opens a new window

6 of 13

Michael Lo Sordo

Courtesy
$270
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

7 of 13

Topshop Boutique Check City Shorts

Courtesy
$45
Shop It Opens a new window

8 of 13

Casasola Pleated Shorts

Courtesy
$620
Shop It Opens a new window

9 of 13

Oscar de la Renta Cotton-Cloqué Shorts

Courtesy
$1,390
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement

10 of 13

Anna Quan Patsy Shorts

Courtesy
$355
Shop It Opens a new window

11 of 13

Stella McCartney Wool Shorts

Courtesy
$620
Shop It Opens a new window

12 of 13

Wayf Titus Short

Courtesy
$78
Shop It Opens a new window
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement