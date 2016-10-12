We're Freaking Out Over Shopbop's Event of the Season Sale—Shop Our Picks Here

Anna Hecht
Oct 12, 2016 @ 7:15 pm

Have you invested in new boots for fall? What about that cozy new coat you’ve been wanting? If you haven’t yet upgraded your wardrobe this season, we’re here to tell you that the time is now—during Shopbop’s first-ever Event of the Season sale.

Right now at Shopbop.com, when you purchase items valued at under $500, you’ll receive 25 percent off your purchase. Even better, when you spend over $500, you’ll get 30 percent off your total purchase. That means, the more you spend, the more you save.

To get you started shopping, we compiled our favorite editor-picked pieces from the sale below. Hurry and act fast because this deal will only last through the end of the week (10/14). 

Stuart Weitzman Scrunchy Tall Boots 

We love the slouchy fit of these boots from Stuart Weitzman for a boho-chic, relaxed look.

available at shopbop.com $735 SHOP NOW
Marc Jacobs Kerry Ankle Strap Pumps

You'll look super ladylike in these perfect-for-everyday pumps from Marc Jacobs.

available at shopbop.com $350 SHOP NOW
Stella McCartney Denim Skirt

The zipper accent of this fit-and-flare skirt adds a bit of edge to an otherwise feminine fit. 

available at shopbop.com $585 SHOP NOW
Carven Turtleneck Sweater 

The lilac hue of this Carven sweater will make it a standout among the more neutral color palettes typically worn for fall.

available at shopbop.com $390 SHOP NOW
Goen.J Ruffle Wrap Skirt 

This skirt has a ruffle detail across the front for a flirty addition to your usual black skirt.

available at shopbop.com $800 SHOP NOW
Demylee Marion Sweater

A cozy white sweater for chilly winter days. 

available at shopbop.com $800 SHOP NOW
Botkier "Bowery Cross Body Bag"

A classic crossbody bag in midnight blue.

available at shopbop.com $248 SHOP NOW
Vita Fede Antonia Earrings 

Stunning gold statement earrings that work perfectly for everyday.

available at shopbop.com $275 SHOP NOW
Jason Wu Floral Fields Jacquard Skirt

This textured, floral skirt imitates art with abstract floral detailing.

available at shopbop.com $995 SHOP NOW
Frye Erica Venetian Loafers

Tassels accent the notched topline on these menswear-inspired, pointed-toe Frye loafers.

available at shopbop.com $278 SHOP NOW
One by Stylekeepers Modern Vintage Top

It doesn't get much more feminine than this voluminous top with a covered snap closure and wraparound ties at the waist.

available at shopbop.com $98 SHOP NOW
Madewell Sweater Lace Up Dress

This sweater dress is right on trend with a lace-up neckline and ribbed material that forms to flatter a woman’s figure.

available at shopbop.com $128 SHOP NOW

