We're Freaking Out Over Shopbop's Event of the Season Sale—Shop Our Picks Here

Have you invested in new boots for fall? What about that cozy new coat you’ve been wanting? If you haven’t yet upgraded your wardrobe this season, we’re here to tell you that the time is now—during Shopbop’s first-ever Event of the Season sale.

Right now at Shopbop.com, when you purchase items valued at under $500, you’ll receive 25 percent off your purchase. Even better, when you spend over $500, you’ll get 30 percent off your total purchase. That means, the more you spend, the more you save.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To get you started shopping, we compiled our favorite editor-picked pieces from the sale below. Hurry and act fast because this deal will only last through the end of the week (10/14).