Hope You Saved Your Scarf Dresses from 2006—They're Back

When it's too hot to pick out a great outfit, the easiest option is to find one piece you can throw on that does it all. Typically, this comes in the form of a maxi dress. The maxi dress satisfies tons of summer wardrobe concerns: it can be lightweight, it can be formal or casual, and, best yet, it's work appropriate.
But let's face it. We've seen our fair share of snoozy maxi dresses; simple cotton spaghetti strap dresses in solid colors. If you're looking for a maxi dress with some added edge, try testing a different hemline. Scarf-inspired skirts typically come to a "v" shape in the front, but because of their different lengths and layers, have a beautiful movement to them. They add a dimension that your average maxi won't give you.
And since they're inspired by, you guessed it, scarves, they tend to come in super fun prints and patterns. Shop our favorites, here.
