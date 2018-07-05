Hope You Saved Your Scarf Dresses from 2006—They're Back

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 05, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it's too hot to pick out a great outfit, the easiest option is to find one piece you can throw on that does it all. Typically, this comes in the form of a maxi dress. The maxi dress satisfies tons of summer wardrobe concerns: it can be lightweight, it can be formal or casual, and, best yet, it's work appropriate.

But let's face it. We've seen our fair share of snoozy maxi dresses; simple cotton spaghetti strap dresses in solid colors. If you're looking for a maxi dress with some added edge, try testing a different hemline. Scarf-inspired skirts typically come to a "v" shape in the front, but because of their different lengths and layers, have a beautiful movement to them. They add a dimension that your average maxi won't give you.

And since they're inspired by, you guessed it, scarves, they tend to come in super fun prints and patterns. Shop our favorites, here.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Larissa floral-print cotton and silk-blend maxi dress

LoveShackFancy available at Net-a-Porter $465 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Ines cutout printed linen midi dress

Miguelina available at Net-a-Porter $420 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Shopbop

Sunkissed Bella Dress

available at Shopbop $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Nordstrom

Floral Halter Scarf Dress

RACHEL Rachel Roy available at Nordstrom $139 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Shopbop

Briella Dress

Tanya Taylor available at Shopbop $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Knotted floral-print silk-chiffon dress

Diane von Furstenberg available at Net-a-Porter $370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Net-a-Porter

Selena floral-print silk crepe de chine dress

Jaline available at Net-a-Porter $695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Shopbop

Natalia Dress

ALC available at Shopbop $795 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!