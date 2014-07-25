Shop Sales Like an Editor with These Fab Finds from InStyle's Dana Avidan-Cohn

It's a savvy shopper's utopia online right now and this week may be one of the last to secure those coveted sale items. Resist filling your carts with regrettable purchases that are overly seasonal and trendy. Instead, start with the most coveted brands that you resisted treating yourself to at full price and look for pieces that will still make the cut into early fall and next spring.

Click through the gallery to shop my must-have picks—some are as much as 50 percent off!

1 of 11 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall and Marc Jacobs Bags

From top: Loeffler Randall, $197 (originally $295); nordstrom.com
Marc Jacobs, $468 (originally $1,200); thecorner.com

A cross-body bag in a deep jewel-tone, textured leather looks great all year round.
2 of 11 Courtesy

Thakoon Addition Blouse

$160 (originally $390); modaoperandi.com

The "borrowed from the boys" look is going to be around for a while-this updated oxford will be a go-to for fall.
3 of 11 Courtesy

Rupert Sanderson and Reed Krakoff Sandals

From top: Rupert Sanderson, $279 (originally $930); thecorner.com
Reed Krakoff, $239 (originally $595); theline.com

A color-block sandal works really well with monochromatic clothing. For the shoe, stick to safe combos like black, white, cream, and burgundy.
4 of 11 Courtesy

Zara Jeans

$30 (originally $80); zara.com

Zara makes great denim and at $30 they are giving them away!
5 of 11 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo Earrings

$133 (originally $221); yoox.com

These earrings are perfect to add an edge to your outfit during the day or to change up the look of a dress for evening. Try pairing them with a small silver earcuff on one ear.
6 of 11 Courtesy

Rag & Bone and Alexander Wang Sandals

From top: Rag amp Bone, $171 (originally $380); bergdorfgoodman.com
Alexander Wang, $209 (originally $525); barneys.com

These are a wear-now buy, but they will also look current if you want to put them away until spring. Try to buy one black and one white sandal at the end of the season.
7 of 11 Courtesy

A.L.C. Coat

$314 (originally $627); matchesfashion.com

A tailored menswear-style coat is a great addition for your fall wardrobe, it works over trousers and boots or with the hem of a pleated skirt peeking out.
8 of 11 Courtesy

Marni Clutch

$393 (originally $770); thecorner.com

This is one of those clutches that you could wear out a thousand times and never get sick of it.
9 of 11 Courtesy

Stella McCartney and Le Specs Sunglasses

From top: Stella McCartney, $139 (originally $190); lastcall.com
Le Specs, $54 (originally $69); zappos.com

The Stella McCartney pair is a splurge, but the color and shape of these are so flattering and work year-round. Le Specs is one of my favorite sunglass brands for the price. The gold detail and round lens of this pair makes them different than the ones you already have.
10 of 11 Courtesy

Rag & Bone Dress

$247 (originally $495); matchesfashion.com

When you are buying sale items, avoid recognizable prints that will feel tired when you want to wear it again next season. A color block is a safe bet.
11 of 11 Courtesy

Paul Andrew Pump

$205 (originally $675); modaoperandi.com

If you haven't tried Paul Andrew pumps yet, you should. They are incredibly comfortable and the silo on the side of the foot is very flattering.

