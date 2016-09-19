8 Fun Runway-Inspired Tights That Are Unlike Anything You Own

Getty (2)
Lashauna Williams
Sep 19, 2016

It won't be long before fall weather sets in, which means there's no time like the present to stock up on key layering basics. The most essential? Tights. Not only do they shield your legs from the cold, but they're perfect for transitioning your lightweight summery dresses and skirts into cooler temps. But instead of falling back on simple black opaque pairs, dial up the fun with embellishment, color-block graphics, and rich textures—all inspired by the fall 2016 runways. We rounded up eight of our favorite tights trends and shopped out similar styles, below.  

1 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

Flirt with Florals

Go for legwear with a touch of florals, as seen on the runway at No.21—it's just the thing to give a basic LBD a refreshing lift. 

No Nonsense available at nononsense.com $7 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

Linear Patterns

Try a cool net with linear patterns, à la Burberry, for an exciting alternative to classic fishnets.

DKNY available at macys.com $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

Pack on the Shine

Add sparkle with a pair of tights that boast tiny high-shine clusters. And the best thing about it? They're surprisingly versatile. Dress down the embellishment with denim, as shown at Moschino, or up with a cocktail dress.

Hue available at hue.com $17 (originally $34) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

Fine Fishnets

From afar, they could be mistaken for sheer tights. Up close, they're very fine fishnets that can give any look (including those pretty Emily Wickstead dresses) a slight edge. 

Commando available at wearcommando.com $36 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

Sweaters For Your Legs

Leave it to Prada to push the hosiery boundary with a bold pair of argyle sweater tights. 

Hue available at amazon.com $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Graphic Squares

Mixing varying degrees of opacity leads to a cool graphic effect. We love the peeks of skin against a solid backdrop. Bibhu Mohapatra partnered with Hanes Hosiery to create luxe legwear that complements both structured skirts and flowy dresses.

Spanx available at spanx.com $32 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Cast a Wide Net

Up the drama with wide fishnets, but to prevent too much skin-exposure, slip on a tall boot (as shown at A.F. Vandevorst) or a longer skirt.

We Love Colors available at welovecolors.com $10 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Look for Rich Textures

Pack on texture with an open crochet pattern in an unexpected color palette (like Marco de Vincenzo's navy and hunter green combo) to leave a strong impression.

Fogal available at stylebop.com $45 SHOP NOW

