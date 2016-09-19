8 Fun Runway-Inspired Tights That Are Unlike Anything You Own

It won't be long before fall weather sets in, which means there's no time like the present to stock up on key layering basics. The most essential? Tights. Not only do they shield your legs from the cold, but they're perfect for transitioning your lightweight summery dresses and skirts into cooler temps. But instead of falling back on simple black opaque pairs, dial up the fun with embellishment, color-block graphics, and rich textures—all inspired by the fall 2016 runways. We rounded up eight of our favorite tights trends and shopped out similar styles, below.