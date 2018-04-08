The Prettiest Ruffle Skirts That You Can Buy Right Now

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Apr 08, 2018 @ 7:00 pm

It doesn't matter if you want to nail your next meeting looking amazing or on a mission to win best dressed at that wedding you have coming up, choosing a ruffle skirt is a safe bet. The crinkle details add a dramatic flair to any outfit that still feels soft and feminine. So you're sure to get lots and lots of compliments with the embellishments.

The best part about ruffle skirts: They look good with just about anything. From boyish sneakers to frilly heels, you really can't go wrong. Tuck a plain T-shirt into your skirt for an effortlessly cool look. Or go all out with a dressy blouse that screams, "I'm ready to party!"

Get ready to twirl, shimmy, and shake. We've gathered the prettiest ruffle skirts ahead.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Ruffle Split Midi Skirt

Boohoo $23 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Ruffled Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt

Isabel Marant Etoile $345 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ruffle Hem Pencil Skirt

Halogen $79 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Wrap Mini Skirt

Gap $60 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Striped Asymmetrical Ruffled Maxi Skirt

Alison Andrews $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Polka Dot Ruffle Mini Skirt

J. Crew $90 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Embroidered Gingham Linen Midi Skirt

Innika Choo $225 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Ponte Ruffle Wrap Midi Skirt

Banana Republic $88 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Tropical Print Ruffle Front Mini Skirt

Loft $70 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Button Down Maxi Skirt

American Eagle Outfitters $40 SHOP NOW

