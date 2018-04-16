11 Revenge Dresses To Wear Now That Spring Has Sprung

Winter, spring, summer, or fall: no matter the season, breakups suck. In my opinion, the colder the weather, the harder the heartbreak, which is why (whew) THANK THE LOVE GODDESSES that it's finally spring. Not only does the sun help increase our overall happiness, but our outfit options become limitless.

They say you should dress for the job you want, not the job you have. That's sort of my sentiment regarding The Great Revenge Dress: a dress that makes you feel confident, sexy, and ready to take on the world ... or your ex ... even if you're feeling less than amazing.

Here, 11 dresses that fit the bill.

