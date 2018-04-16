11 Revenge Dresses To Wear Now That Spring Has Sprung

Ruthie Friedlander
Apr 16, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

Winter, spring, summer, or fall: no matter the season, breakups suck. In my opinion, the colder the weather, the harder the heartbreak, which is why (whew) THANK THE LOVE GODDESSES that it's finally spring. Not only does the sun help increase our overall happiness, but our outfit options become limitless.

RELATED: A Brief History of the Revenge Dress

They say you should dress for the job you want, not the job you have. That's sort of my sentiment regarding The Great Revenge Dress: a dress that makes you feel confident, sexy, and ready to take on the world ... or your ex ... even if you're feeling less than amazing.

Here, 11 dresses that fit the bill.

1 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Cutout ruffled printed satin mini dress

Bianca Jagger served as the inspiration for Self Portrait's Spring 2018 collection. Revenge dress inspo/goddess? We think so. 

Self Portrait available at Net-a-Porter $315 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Washed-silk wrap mini dress

The romantic pink, flattering wrap and swishy skirt on this mini dress is what makes it a stand out.

Zimmermann available at Net-a-Porter $560 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Yokners paillette-embellished tulle mini dress

Pink sequins? For under $300? AND THERE ARE BOWS? Yes, please!

J. Crew available at Net-a-Porter $270 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Silk-satin chemise

"Fleur du Mal" and "sexy" go hand in hand, which is why if you're looking for a true revenge dress, look no further than the brand's classic slip dress in pink satin silk. 

Fleur du Mal available at Net-a-Porter $500 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Net-a-Porter

"I Feel It Coming" asymmetric gathered fil coupé georgette midi dress

A dress with a name as good as this one deserves it's rightful place on this list. 

Alice McCall available at Net-a-Porter $450 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Sperone backless cotton-blend mini dress

Sure, some may say you forgot your pants. We say they're just jealous. 

Jacquemus available at Net-a-Porter $415 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Two-tone distressed denim mini dress

More of a denim kinda gal? Have no fear! RE/DONE x Levi's is here with a zip up dress that hugs in all the right places.

Re/done | Levis available at Net-a-Porter $595 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Raft lace-up linen-blend mini dress

We've been obsessed with Staud's vintage-inspired line since it launched two years ago, and this dress is nothing short of nautical chic perfection. 

STAUD available at Net-a-Porter $325 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Stretch-knit dress

Sometimes you just need to keep things simple with a perfectly fitted LBD.

Alexander Wang available at Net-a-Porter $595 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Topaz ruffled printed linen mini dress

Does anyone do the "revenge dress" quite like a French woman? Proof: this dress.

Isabel Marant Etoile available at Net-a-Porter $475 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Serina off-the-shoulder stretch-silk satin mini dress

Yes, this dress may have a loose fit. But the off the shoulder "just-threw-this-thing-on" vibe is what makes it ultimate revenge-worthy.

Alice + Olivia available at Net-a-Porter $440 SHOP NOW

