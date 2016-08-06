6 Retro Swimsuits That Will Stand the Test of Time

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Aug 06, 2016

Taylor Swift was onto something when she practically single-handedly revived the '50-style retro swimwear trend. The high-waist bottoms, the balconette-style bikini tops, and the ruched one-pieces—they're all designed to flatter your figure (support, shaping, and all) without compromising sex appeal. And because of that, the decades-old trend has become a mainstay in the swimwear world. Channel your inner pin-up and embrace the retro aesthetic with these six suits that will stand the test of time. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Aerie

You can't speak retro without the polka dot halter set.

Aerie top, $40; aerie.com. Aerie bottom, $30; aerie.com.

2 of 6 Courtesy

J. Crew

Want more coverage? Go for this strapless ruched skirt one-piece.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $118 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez

This super sexy bikini, with its button detailing and bandeau top, is the perfect retro two-piece.

Lisa Marie Fernandez available at lisamariafernandez.com $395 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Ward Whillas

The minimalist approach to this trend? A retro silhouette cut from a bonded reversible material.

Ward Whillas top, $180; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas, $170; wardwhillas.com.

5 of 6 Courtesy

Norma Kamali

We couldn't do a retro swim roundup without including the queen of the style—Norma Kamali. Her balconette halter top and ruched high-waist bottoms are insanely flattering. 

Norma Kamali top, $175; net-a-porter.com. Norma Kamali bottom, $185; net-a-porter.com.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Marysia

Sweeten up the style with scalloped edges. 

Marysia available at marysiaswim.com $290 SHOP NOW

