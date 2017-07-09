The Hottest Hue to Wear Right Now: Red!

Timur Emek/Getty
ALI PEW
Jul 09, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Seems like lately, we are all seeing red! The Spring '17 and Fall '17 runways were full of rouge looks including swooshy dresses, full suits, cool leather jackets, and statement-making boots. It’s no surprise that it has taken over day-to-day looks as well—both on celebs and on the street style scene. The trend is super chic head-to-toe or as just one piece grounded with neutral colors like tan or black. Scroll through to shop the most modern pieces.

1 of 13 Courtesy

silk and wool-blend dress

Gabriela Hearst available at Net-A-Porter $638 ($1,595) SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Heaton Patent Leather Mini Skirt 

Topshop available at Topshop $330 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Barcelona cross-body bag

Loewe available at Matches Fashion $1,690 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Buckle crop trousers

Mango available at Mango $60 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Shames Shades

Aldo available at Aldo $16 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

  Ruffled Hem Faux Leather Coat

A.W.A.K.E available at Browns Fashion $613 (originally $1,225) SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Waterfall Opaque Earrings

Oscar de la Renta available at Shopbop $435 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Red Hedy Lipstick

Rodin available at Need Supply Co. $38 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

ASYMMETRIC CUT OUT BODYSUIT

Zara available at Zara $10 (originally $23) SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

  Dionysus embroidered shoulder bag

Gucci available at Gucci $3,800 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Acrylic-Glass-Heel Satin Sandals

The Row available at Barneys New York $1,050 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Enamel Cuffling Earcuff

Marla Aaron available at Marla Aaron $125 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Off-the-shoulder bustier top

Theory available at Theory $295 SHOP NOW

