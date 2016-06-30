Why You Should Swap Your Little White Dress for a Red One

There's the little black dress that magically works for every occasion, there's the little white dress that makes its way into our outfit rotation at the first sign of warm weather, and then there's the little red dress—an oft-forgotten option that's as timeless as the LBD or the LWD. This season, we challenge you to get noticed and achieve that "lady in red" moment with dresses saturated in the fiery shade. Wear a red gingham-print style at weekend brunch with friends, treat an easy wrap dress as a cover-up at the beach, or slip on a flirty ruffled number for date night. As intimidating as the color may seem, red is not only extremely versatile, but it's also incredibly wearable. And to prove it, we shopped out eight red-hot numbers that you can wear all summer long.