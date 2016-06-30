Why You Should Swap Your Little White Dress for a Red One

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Wendy Wallace
Jun 30, 2016 @ 11:00 am

There's the little black dress that magically works for every occasion, there's the little white dress that makes its way into our outfit rotation at the first sign of warm weather, and then there's the little red dress—an oft-forgotten option that's as timeless as the LBD or the LWD. This season, we challenge you to get noticed and achieve that "lady in red" moment with dresses saturated in the fiery shade. Wear a red gingham-print style at weekend brunch with friends, treat an easy wrap dress as a cover-up at the beach, or slip on a flirty ruffled number for date night. As intimidating as the color may seem, red is not only extremely versatile, but it's also incredibly wearable. And to prove it, we shopped out eight red-hot numbers that you can wear all summer long. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Tibi

Complete your minimalist look with a cuff bracelet. 

Tibi available at modaoperandi.com $200 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Preen By Thornton Bregazzi 

The gingham print dials down the sexiness in this one-shoulder number, making it work for both weekend brunch or shoreside cocktails.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi available at matchesfashion.com $846 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

Channel your inner athlete with this sporty option.

Stella McCartney available at stellamccartney.com $554 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

Give the cold shoulder with this red-hot number. 

Zara available at zara.com $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Joseph 

Try layering this asymmetric one over wide-leg pants to create a long, languid shape.

Joseph available at net-a-porter.com $645 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Isa Arfen 

Perfectly pretty for date night. 

Isa Arfen available at avenue32.com $801 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Self-Portrait

Got a summer wedding to attend? Try this gown that boasts a festive flair.

Intermix available at intermixonline.com $510 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

Throw on this easy dress to run errands, or treat it as a cover-up for beach getaways. 

Topshop available at topshop.com $90 SHOP NOW

