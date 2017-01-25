11 Rebecca Minkoff Sale Items That Fashion Girls Will Love

Anna Hecht
Jan 25, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

These picks are for the fashion girls who appreciate chic pieces that are also functional. That means, carrying a bag with multiple compartments (organization!), wearing a beanie with built-in headphones (surround sound on the go!),  or slipping on gloves with touchscreen capabilities (never not texting!).

Rebecca Minkoff is the queen of these smart, tech-savvy designs. And the good news is: All of her sale items are currently up to 50 percent off from now until Feb. 10, which means you can find everything you need to live out your most efficient self. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite functional pieces from the sale.

1 of 11 Courtesy

HEADPHONE BEANIE

Headphones with built-in headphones for convenient music listening.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $36 (originally $72) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

BIKER PHONE CROSSBODY

A cool crossbody that holds your essentials—phone, cards, cash, lipstick. 

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $97 (originally $145) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

HAND KNIT CABLE GLOVE

Finally! A pair of gloves that is chic and touchscreen sensitive.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $29 (originally $58) SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

EVERYDAY CARD CASE

Keep your cards handy with this sleek case.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $30 (originally $45) SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

ALIZ CROSSBODY

A functional bag is a must-have. We love this one for its manageable size and stylish design. 

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $148 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

HIPPIE KEY FOB

Keeping track of your keys is a cinch with this dreamcatcher keychain.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $25 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

POLLY OXFORD

For those times when you just cannot with heels.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $83 (originally $165) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

MOTO CAMERA BAG

Here's an option with multiple zipped pockets, which will save you time digging around for your keys.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $98 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

IPHONE 6/6S CASE

Protect your phone with this pretty floral case for iPhone 6/6s.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $15 (originally $45) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

BONDI BACKPACK

Hands-free living starts with this fashionable backpack in army green.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $224 (originally $335) SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

JACY BOOTIE

Again, another shoe that's versatile, easy to walk in, and stylish. All in one.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $130 (originally $195) SHOP NOW

