The 12 Items You Should Buy from Rag & Bone's Additional 40-Percent Off Sale

Like the great fashion Samaritans that we are, we always do our due diligence and alert you to the amazing sales that crop up around the Internet, like Net-a-Porter's designer markdowns or Nordstrom's half-yearly blowout. Today's find, we must say, takes the cake: Rag & Bone is hosting a sale on top of a sale from now until July 11 (use code JULYSALE16 at checkout). That's right. The contemporary-cool brand is taking an additional 40 percent off sale items (really good sale items btw, but we'll get to that later). Just think of how many Benjamins you'll be saving.

As the label that's been awarded and nominated for CFDA awards (an industry gold standard) several times over, Rag & Bone has won us all over with its solid denim range, its elevated, modern-day take on American sportswear, and its minimalist-meets-trendy street-chic sensibility. And its sale selection doesn't disappoint—there are sporty (and sexy) ribbed knit dresses, classic LBDs, a versatile slip dress (that we've featured previously), leather wide-leg cropped pants (perfect for the fall and winter), and basic neutral knits—which makes this sale-on-sale sprint a fashion girl's dream. Head on over to the sale section at rag-bone.com asap or keep scrolling to shop 12 of our favorites from the sale. But be warned: Given the circumstances, many of the listed items are down to one size, so we strongly urge you to hurry.

