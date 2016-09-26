The 8 Prettiest Shapewear Pieces to Try Now

Sarah Hyland. Kim Kardashian. Jaime King. Eva Longoria. What do these dazzling stars have in common? They all use shapewear. “Every woman from a size 0 to 14 should own Spanx! BodyWrap [has a piece that] makes my body look smoother and slimmer under fitted dresses without leaving any lines,” Kardashian told InStyle earlier this year. The drawback? Shapewear can be a little boring. So we’ve rounded up the eight prettiest pieces (some can even double as outerwear!) to spice up your underwear drawer. Start with the sleek bodysuit by Maidenform, above, then continue shopping below. From sexy to girly, these pieces have you covered.