The 8 Prettiest Shapewear Pieces to Try Now

Lashauna Williams
Sep 25, 2016 @ 8:30 pm

Sarah Hyland. Kim Kardashian. Jaime King. Eva Longoria. What do these dazzling stars have in common? They all use shapewear. “Every woman from a size 0 to 14 should own Spanx! BodyWrap [has a piece that] makes my body look smoother and slimmer under fitted dresses without leaving any lines,” Kardashian told InStyle earlier this year. The drawback? Shapewear can be a little boring. So we’ve rounded up the eight prettiest pieces (some can even double as outerwear!) to spice up your underwear drawer. Start with the sleek bodysuit by Maidenform, above, then continue shopping below. From sexy to girly, these pieces have you covered.

Haute Contour Nouveau Thong Bodysuit by Spanx

This bodysuit proves shapewear can be sexy—plus, it’s perfect for nipping in your midsection.

Spanx available at saksfifthavenue.com $148 SHOP NOW
Allure Shape Skirt by La Perla

How gorgeous is this half slip? Pair it with a skirt that hits just above the knee to add a chic lace touch to your hemline.

La Perla available at bergdorfgoodman.com $474 SHOP NOW
Lace N' Smooth Firm Control Brief by Bali

Just noshed on pepperoni deep-dish? No worries! This shaping brief controls your midsection and offers full coverage while keeping you comfy.

Bali available at barenecessities.com $24 SHOP NOW
Randall Slip by Yummie by Heather Thomson

This beautiful full slip has everything you want in a shaper: built-in bra cups, powerful shaping technology, silicone to prevent sliding, and convertible straps.

Yummie available at lordandtaylor.com $118 SHOP NOW
Modern Lights Bodysuit by DKNY

Mesh inserts up the sex appeal of this onesie. Wear under a pencil skirt and blazer to transform your suit from blah to bam!

DKNY available at nordstrom.com $62 SHOP NOW
Envy Balconette Bra by Panache

Introducing your new favorite bra! This push-up boasts side panels for extra support, power mesh for smoothing, and a center panel that’s arched for additional support. And that’s not all: this baby is available in sizes up to 38K!

Panache available at barenecessities.com $67 SHOP NOW
Sophia Lace High-Waist Smoother by Le Mystère

Intricate lace panels smooth your clothing without peeking through. Try this piece under high-waist pants or a slim pencil skirt.

Le Mystere available at barenecessities.com $36 SHOP NOW
Filigra Lace Forming Dress by Wolford

Don't let the delicate nature of this adjustable underdress fool you: it rivals any of the best shapewear out there. This piece is seamless and can be attached to a bra, which means no more double straps! Pair with a low-cut LBD so the French lace takes center stage.

Wolford available at wolford.com $300 SHOP NOW

