Shop the Best Summer Trends for Plus-Size Activewear

Summertime means it's time to swap your indoor spinning for a real bike. As temperatures rise, embrace the outdoors. Need a little motivation? A cute new workout look can do the trick. Investing in a piece that not only looks great but makes you feel like superwoman will help you reach all your fitness goals.

To get started, we chatted with Rosaliz Jimenez, Director of Fashion at plus-size retailer, Dia & Co., to get the scoop on what's in style this season. "I'm loving the trend toward leggings with cut-out details or mesh panels," Jimenez tells InStyle. "We're seeing these in both full-length and capris. The details add a nice feminine touch without sacrificing the performance quality of the leggings and can provide a bit of ventilation. Plus, they're a fun way to show a bit of skin even if you prefer to stay mostly covered. Personally, when my leggings have a bit of personality it makes me much more excited to wear them!"

Jimenez's Dia & Co. has also just recently launched their own activewear collection and embarked on their first retail partnership with Day/Won by Candice Huffine and will exclusively debut EleVen by Venus Williams plus-size collection. So trust us when we say, Jimenez knows what you'll look great in while working out.

"I'm loving ballet-inspired tops, especially those with a twist-front and a three-quarter sleeve," Jimenez adds. "They're perfect to pull over a sports bra for an instantly elevated look. Layering is crucial, even in the summer and that type of top can effortlessly take you to and from the gym or as I like to say, from barre to bar. It looks much more put-together than a plain tee, but still provides plenty of comfort."

And, of course, with it being summer and all, you can't go wrong with interjecting a little color in your look. "I'm excited about fun brights, especially in sports bras," says Jimenez. "More and more, we're seeing sports bras that are designed to be seen, not covered up. If you're feeling daring, you can pair a bright bra with just a pair of black leggings for a bold look or if you'd prefer to be a bit more subtle, you can let the straps peek out. Activewear tends to be so dark and black, especially in plus sizes, for so long we've only been offered the boring neutrals, so it's fun to add a bit of brightness to the mix now."

