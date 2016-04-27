9 Chic Platforms to Elevate Your Spring Look

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta
Apr 27, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

With spring now officially in full force, we’re excited to shed those winter layers and start sporting our newest purchases. One of those happens to be getting us high, literally—of course, we are talking about the platform shoe. This must-have '70s style has been seen on the recent Chanel, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren runways, and looks great with breezy dresses, cool midi skirts, and, naturally, flared jeans. Ahead, 9 platforms you won't be able to say no to.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Aquazzura

Set yourself apart with these raffia platform heels. The suede lace-up straps and peep-toe shape make them the perfect spring shoe.

$707; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Nicholas Kirkwood

The devil is in the details, from the patent leather ankle strap to the pearl accent on this platform.

$850; forward.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

These suede platforms are ideal for those casual nights out. Wear with a crisp off-the-shoulder top and indigo frayed crop kick flares.

$185 (originally $275); rebeccaminkoff.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Aldo

Channel your inner bohemian in these platform sandals.

$90; aldo.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Not too low or too high, the height is just right on these platforms.

$325; netaporter.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Mansur Gavriel

These leather platform mules will take you from spring to fall.

$625; netaporter.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Chinese Laundry

Pair these suede platforms with a knit top and a denim mini.

$70; nastygal.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

The wood heel is straight out of the '70s, but still gives these shoes a clean look.

$50; h&m.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Jimmy Choo

These platforms are perfect for a spring wedding outdoors. 

$695; mytheresa.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!