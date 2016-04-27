9 Chic Platforms to Elevate Your Spring Look

With spring now officially in full force, we’re excited to shed those winter layers and start sporting our newest purchases. One of those happens to be getting us high, literally—of course, we are talking about the platform shoe. This must-have '70s style has been seen on the recent Chanel, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren runways, and looks great with breezy dresses, cool midi skirts, and, naturally, flared jeans. Ahead, 9 platforms you won't be able to say no to.