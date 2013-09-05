Get to Know Pantone's Top 10 Spring 2014 Colors

Farewell, Emerald. Pantone recently announced the top 10 spring colors of 2014—a playful palette that balances bold hues with softer, earthy neutrals. And the shade that takes the number 1 spot? “Dazzling Blue,” a subtler (read: more wearable) take on cobalt without losing the impact. Violet Tulip, Radiant Orchid, Celosia Orange and Freesia follow closely behind. With the start of Fashion Week just mere hours away, we’re excited to see which of these shades will walk down the spring/summer 2014 runways. In the meantime, start familiarizing yourself with these colors (you probably already know Dazzling Blue—it’s the color of Facebook!). Click through to pick up dresses, tops, shoes and more in each color, or try the trend on a smaller scale via dead-ringer nail polish shades.

