Get to Know Pantone's Top 10 Spring 2014 Colors

Andrea Cheng
Sep 05, 2013 @ 9:53 am

Farewell, Emerald. Pantone recently announced the top 10 spring colors of 2014—a playful palette that balances bold hues with softer, earthy neutrals. And the shade that takes the number 1 spot? “Dazzling Blue,” a subtler (read: more wearable) take on cobalt without losing the impact. Violet Tulip, Radiant Orchid, Celosia Orange and Freesia follow closely behind. With the start of Fashion Week just mere hours away, we’re excited to see which of these shades will walk down the spring/summer 2014 runways. In the meantime, start familiarizing yourself with these colors (you probably already know Dazzling Blue—it’s the color of Facebook!). Click through to pick up dresses, tops, shoes and more in each color, or try the trend on a smaller scale via dead-ringer nail polish shades.

Dazzling Blue

Pantone ID: 18-3949

DRESS: Ted Baker, $248; tedbaker-london.com.
POLISH: Topshop in AWOL, $10; nordstrom.com.
Violet Tulip

Pantone ID: 16-3823

HEELS: Chinese Laundry, $70; heels.com.
POLISH: Butter London in Muggins, $15; butterlondon.com.
Radiant Orchid

Pantone ID: 18-3224

DRESS: Tibi, $475; net-a-porter.com.
POLISH: Illamasqua in Velocity, $17; sephora.com.
Celosia Orange

Pantone ID: 17-1360

SKIRT: River Island, $40; riverisland.com.
POLISH: Ciate in Hopscotch, $15; nordstrom.com.
Freesia

Pantone ID: 14-0852

TOP: Victoria Beckham Denim, $381; mytheresa.com.
POLISH: Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics in Traffic, $10; occmakeup.com.
Cayenne

Pantone ID: 14-0852

DRESS: Blugirl by Blumarine, $495; yoox.com.
POLISH: Clinique in Really Rio, $13; sephora.com.

Placid Blue

Pantone ID: 15-3920

DRESS: Dsquared2, $695; yoox.com.
POLISH: Essie in Bikini So Teeny, $10; essie.com.
Paloma

Pantone ID: 16-0000

SWEATER: Rag amp Bone, $395; rag-bone.com.
POLISH: Jin Soon in Auspicious, $18; bloomingdales.com.
Sand

Pantone ID: 15-1225

BAG: Topshop, $40; topshop.com.
POLISH: Deborah Lippmann in Naked, $17; deborahlippmann.com.
Hemlock

Pantone ID: 15-6114

FLATS: Charlotte Olympia, $704; matchesfashion.com.
POLISH: Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear in Mint Sorbet, $3; drugstore.com.

