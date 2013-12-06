Add a Punchy Kick to Your Look With These 14 Radiant Orchid-Colored Finds

Just days before New York Fashion Week commenced in September, Pantone released the top 10 colors of spring 2014, cluing us in on what was to become next year's Pantone Color of the Year -- one of the most highly anticipated announcements in the industry.

The winner, Radiant Orchid (plucked from said list), is like fuchsia's friendly younger sister. Thanks to its slightly washed out hue and its perfect blend of pink and purple undertones, Radiant Orchid is warm, wearable, and best of all, versatile. And since it "inspires confidence and emanates great joy, love and health," that means you can (and should!) immerse yourself in the shade. Experiment first with a lighter wash or turn to a more saturated pigment for a punchier effect. From eye shadow to two-toned pumps, radiate in Radiant Orchid throughout this season and into next year.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

MORE:

• Get to Know Pantone's Top 10 Colors of Spring 2014

• 10 Spring Fashion Trends You Can Wear Now

• Pantone’s 2013 Color of the Year: Emerald!