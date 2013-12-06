Add a Punchy Kick to Your Look With These 14 Radiant Orchid-Colored Finds

Andrea Cheng
Dec 06, 2013 @ 2:55 pm

Just days before New York Fashion Week commenced in September, Pantone released the top 10 colors of spring 2014, cluing us in on what was to become next year's Pantone Color of the Year -- one of the most highly anticipated announcements in the industry.

The winner, Radiant Orchid (plucked from said list), is like fuchsia's friendly younger sister. Thanks to its slightly washed out hue and its perfect blend of pink and purple undertones, Radiant Orchid is warm, wearable, and best of all, versatile. And since it "inspires confidence and emanates great joy, love and health," that means you can (and should!) immerse yourself in the shade. Experiment first with a lighter wash or turn to a more saturated pigment for a punchier effect. From eye shadow to two-toned pumps, radiate in Radiant Orchid throughout this season and into next year.

Chinti and Parker Sweater

Chinti and Parker Sweater

$460; net-a-porter.com
Michael Kors Purse

Michael Kors Purse

$128; forzieri.com
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye Shadow

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye Shadow

Punk 104, $42; sephora.com
Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo

$499; theoutnet.com
Antipodium Dress

Antipodium Dress

$293; coggles.com
Butter London Nail Lacquer

Butter London Nail Lacquer

Molly Coddled, $15; butterlondon.com
J. Crew Tank

J. Crew Tank

$20; jcrew.com
Zuo Modern Chair

Zuo Modern Chair

$236; amazon.com
Tibi Dress

Tibi Dress

$285; net-a-porter.com
Yves Saint Laurent Eye Shadow

Yves Saint Laurent Eye Shadow

Pure Chromatics in 04, $55; sephora.com
Stella McCartney Bag

Stella McCartney Bag

$1,340; farfetch.com
Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Manolo Blahnik Pumps

$735; saksfifthaveue.com
Laura Mercier Cream Eye Colour

Laura Mercier Cream Eye Colour

Orchid, $26; lauramercier.com
Madewell Sweater

Madewell Sweater

$70; madewell.com

