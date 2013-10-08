Dressing Up for Halloween? Complete Your Costume With Our 12 Favorite Beauty Picks

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 08, 2013 @ 2:10 pm

Halloween is only a few weeks away! Have you picked out a costume yet? Whether you're hitting up a party, or your neighbor's house to collect candy, no costume is complete without aptly-placed hair and makeup accents. That's why we rounded up our favorite Halloween-inspired beauty products to give your ghoulish ensembles a glamorous twist. From spray-on hair color to pro-quality special effects makeup, these products ensure you'll be walking the line between being fashion-forward and frightful with ease. Click the photo to browse our 12 picks now!

MORE:
Elvira Launches a Sexy Trio of Fragrances
See Celebrity Halloween Costumes From Last Year
• Our Five Favorite Candles for Autumn

1 of 12 Courtesy

Tokyomilk Dark Fragrances

We could definitely see these noir flacons ($36 each; sephora.com) adorning Morticia Adams' vanity! We love the green notes like wild grass and moss used in Crushed, while Arsenic No. 17 incorporates vanilla bean and absinthe among the Earthy elements. If you're looking for something bolder, Excess blends heady notes like patchouli and amber with oak, and a touch of blood orange.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Rita Hazan Pop Color

Day-glo hair hues are fun to play with, but sometimes our mood changes before the color does. That's why Rita Hazan's Pop Color spray-on tints ($18 each; ritahazan.com) are perfect for Halloween. A few spritzes adds the perfect complement to a punk rock ensemble, but can be washed out at the end of the night once the festivities end.
3 of 12 Courtesy

OPI Rock Goddess Mini Nail Set

The quad of mini lacquers ($13; ulta.com) are ripe for All Hallows Eve, and the woven skull bracelet is a great accent for any spooky ensemble.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Rick Baker for MAC

Legendary special effects makeup artist Rick Baker has teamed up with MAC to create an 18-piece color cosmetics collection ($15 to $22; maccosmetics.com) that includes lipsticks, eye shadows, and even acrylic paint so you can recreate his handiwork to complement your own costume.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Lush Bubble Bars in Pumkin, Lord of Misrule, and Witches Ball

Who says you have to don a costume to get in on the Halloween fun? Lush's bubble bars ($6 each; lushusa.com) are the perfect way to unwind on a crisp fall day, while giving your bath ritual a festive twist.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever False Lashes

A fluttery pair of faux lashes is the perfect way to finish almost any costume, and Make Up For Ever's avant-garde options ($16 each; sephora.com) ensure that all eyes will be on you.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Kiss Nail Dress

If you're a nail art novice, Kiss' user-friendly nail wraps ($7 each; drugstores nationwide) are an easy way to bring this season's hottest trend to your fingertips, minus the drying time.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Illamasqua Bat Lash Duo

Illamasqua's set of flighty falsies and black matte glitter nail polish ($22; sephora.com) is a Halloween-ready way to give the term "bat your lashes" a new meaning.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Hard Candy Makeup Kits

Real talk: Half the fun of Halloween is playing with amazing new beauty looks that you wouldn't normally wear every day, and Hard Candy's all-inclusive kits ($10 to $15 each; walmart.com) provide everything you need to dress up your alter ego for the night.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Givenchy Gelee D'Interdit Gloss in Celestial Black

Is your lipstick looking too light for a goth-inspired ensemble? One swipe of Givenchy's shimmery noir gloss ($29; sephora.com) instantly changes the hue, adding a deep, vampy tint with a sexy mirror-like shine.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Elvira's Black Roses, Vamp, and Zombie Fragrances

It's impossible to talk about Halloween without considering an Elvira costume, and the Mistress of the Dark's latest fragrances ($25 to $40 each; demeterfragrance.com) only add the finishing touch. Our favorite is the musk and vanilla-scented Vamp. "Typically, I like dark, sexy scents, and I like fragrances with musk and vanilla bean in them, because I read that when guys aren’t thinking about sex, they’re thinking about food," Elvira joked. "Vanilla bean reels ‘em in!"
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Ardency Inn Punker Crystal Studs

Whether you're decking out your nails or your lids in crystal studs, the pyramid-shaped versions by Ardency Inn ($39; sephora.com) are an easy way to give your costume even more edge.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!