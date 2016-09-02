The Best Pieces to Buy From Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale

Now that the Labor Day holiday markdowns are in full swing, you’ve got some important questions to ask: What am I looking for? How much do I want to spend? And, oh my goodness, what's the best place to start?

Our money’s (quite literally) on the discount bonanza happening over at Nordstrom. Straight through Sept. 11, the store is slashing prices up to 40 percent on end-of-season summer stock from a crazy-good list of labels, including Vince, Frame, and A.L.C.; moreover, there’s a smorgasbord of special deals popping up on fall merchandise through the weekend. To kick off your browsing, our editors have dug through site’s massive selection of deals to bring you their favorites—scroll down to see and shop what they found!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Vince Top

Vince available at nordstrom.com $117 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Sam Edelman Boots

Sam Edelman available at nordstrom.com $87 ($175) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

All Saints Tote

All Saints available at nordstrom.com $209 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Vince Camuto shoes 

Vince Camuto available at nordstrom.com $71 (originally $119) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Frame Jeans

Frame Denim available at nordstrom.com $164 (originally $219) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Rag & Bone Vest

Rag & Bone available at nordstrom.com $345 (originally $575) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

A.L.C. Dress

ALC available at nordstrom.com $207 (originally $345) SHOP NOW

