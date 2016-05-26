InStyle Editors' Picks from Nordstrom's Epic Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Andrea Cheng
May 26, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Other than a bonus day left open for impromptu shoreside excursions or picnics in the park, the second best thing about Memorial Day weekend is the sales. Scoring severely marked-down summer must-haves (or just about anything we've been coveting)? Nothing beats that kind of adrenaline rush. If there was any con, though, it would have to be wasting time wading through hundreds and hundreds of merch before landing on fashion gold.

For Nordstrom's epic annual Memorial Day weekend sale (otherwise known as its Half-Yearly Sale), we did all the work for you. From now through June 5, Nordstrom has slashed prices up to 40 percent off in all categories, and we found the best of the best with a 16-piece roundup of everything we adore. That means no more time wasted anxiously clicking page after page—add to cart, stat.

Topshop Romper

$40 (originally $58); nordstrom.com

Elizabeth and James Dress

$267 (originally $445); nordstrom.com

Street Level Bucket Bag

$26 (originally $38); nordstrom.com

Lush Dress

$28 (originally $46); nordstrom.com

Foundrae Vest

$357 (originally $595); nordstrom.com

ASTR Romper

$50 (originally $76); nordstrom.com

BP. Tee

$8 (originally $12); nordstrom.com

Tanya Taylor Skirt

$285 (originally $475); nordstrom.com

Free People Tunic

$77 (originally $128); nordstrom.com

K.Jacques St. Tropez Sandal

$159 (originally $265); nordstrom.com

The Kooples Tunic

$153 (originally $255); nordstrom.com

Altuzarra Top

$477 (originally $795); nordstrom.com

Aries Denim Jacket

$333 (originally $555); nordstrom.com

A.L.C. Skirt

$237 (originally $395); nordstrom.com

Kendall + Kylie Shirt

$59 (originally $98); nordstrom.com

N Nicholas Shorts

$189 (originally $315); nordstrom.com

