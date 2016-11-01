You Can Finally Buy Gigi Hadid’s Oversize Hoodie from Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Show

Just kidding. When a release landed in our inbox this morning notifying us of the latest drop in Rihanna's highly anticipated, in-demand Fenty x Puma fall 2016 collection, we scanned the list to see if there was anything that deserved a shoutout. And there it was: Gigi Hadid's oversize faux fur hoodie that she wore—styled with hardly anything beyond a pair of black shorts, stacked chokers, and lace-up booties—to close out the Fenty x Puma show earlier this year. Hot. And for a cool $2,000, that crazy cuddly teddy-bear hoodie could have been yours.

Unfortunately, it sold out in minutes. Sorry, guys. But here are all the other new Fenty x Puma merch that you can scoop up, if you're lucky. There's a half-zip faux fur pullover that's similar to Gigi's hoodie, both in style and price (read: expensive). There are also wide-leg fleece pants, an off-the-shoulder bomber jacket, and a black sneaker-boot hybrid, which you can shop, below. All sold out? Don't cry tears of sorrow just yet. There's a chance it might come back in stock. Browse the entire Fenty x Puma collection at puma.com and maybe you'll score a sweatband, or something, at the very least.