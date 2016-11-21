The Top 10 Pieces to Buy from Net-a-Porter's Epic Fall 2016 Designer Sale

Courtesy
Anna Hecht
Nov 21, 2016 @ 11:00 am

We're entering the week leading up to fashion's favorite holiday: Black Friday. To kick things off, e-retailer Net-a-Porter is hosting an epic fall/winter 2016 sale, offering up to 50 percent off an amazing selection of designer merch, including Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Miu Miu, The Row, and Valentino. The sale starts today and will last for about three weeks. Feeling overwhelmed? We compiled our top 10 picks, below. Or, head to net-a-porter.com to shop the entire sale.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Marco de Vincenzo Feather-Embellished Sandals

available at net-a-porter.com $458 (originally $915) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James Ring

available at net-a-porter.com $51 (originally $85) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Kenzo Wool Sweater

available at net-a-porter.com $375 (originally $625) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10

Bomber Jacket

available at net-a-porter.com $416 (originally $595) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Max Mara Striped Mohair-Blend Sweater

available at net-a-porter.com $368 (originally $735) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Mini Dress

available at net-a-porter.com $235 (originally $470) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Gianvito Rossi Velvet Ankle Boots

available at net-a-porter.com $662 (originally $945) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Sweatshirt

available at net-a-porter.com $207 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sophia Webster Mary Jane Pumps

available at net-a-porter.com $347 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Zana Bayne Waist Belt

available at net-a-porter.com $120 (originally $240) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!