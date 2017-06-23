How to Get That Modern '70s Look for Summer

de Rijk in Hermès nubuck leather dress, viscose pullover, and Tiffany & Co. 18kt gold ring. Photographed by Hanna Tveite.
ALI PEW
Jun 23, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Channel Charlotte Rampling this summer with a contemporary take on '70s style. Go for a desert-tone suede dress in a modern shape over a thin knit (or swap in a tee for hot days!). Pair with an ankle wrap sandal with a great piece of gold jewelry. And the most important part: go big with voluminous, wavy hair!

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming, Summer Style Tips from Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner

Ahead, a few ways to get the look.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

SUEDE EFFECT DRESS

Zara available at Zara $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Ribbed cashmere sweater

Vince available at Net-A-Porter $96 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

GEMINI LINK LACE-UP SANDAL

Tory Burch available at Tory Burch $229 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

TWIST RING

Tiffany & Co. available at Tiffany & Co. $600 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Maximista Thickening Spray

Oribe available at Nordstrom $38 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!