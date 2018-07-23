Can a Minimalist Participate in Logo Mania?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My grandfather, whose definition of “high fashion” was a US navy cap, would ask me, without fail, anytime I wore an item with a logo on it: “Is that brand paying you by the hour to wear that?” Whether it was overt as Abercrombie & Fitch splayed across my sweatshirt, or as classic as a little polo player on my left chest, he never could let it go. Why on earth would you wear the name of a brand if you weren’t in the business of promotion?

As a teenager, I found this reasoning dated. I probably would have told you I just simply loved the way A&F looked across my ass. That it was a form of “expression” or … something. As I grew up, my style became more minimal. And while I embraced brand names and logos (I’ve never met a Chanel flat I didn’t love), I was more into logo-less than logo-mania. I worked at The Row—where chic meant simple, and simple meant sans logo—and I fully embraced that ethos.

And then, logo-mania came back with a vengeance. Gucci this, Fendi that. Miuccia Prada showed an OG-inspired collection with the quintessential vinyl/triangle situation. While I, as a minimalist, don’t necessarily see myself going to work dressed in logo head-to-toe, there is something about this trend that’s attractive:

Is it the sense of calling a brand your own?

Is it the reassurance that you’re fitting in with a group?

Is it simply because it’s, well, cool right now?

I held myself back from purchasing pieces that are so not-me (a loud Gucci tee, for example), for the sake of embracing a new trend, but was excited when some of my favorite, minimal brands began to find their way in: Max Mara, for example, created an entire range of logo products in muted tones. Even The Row had a bag that was hand-printed with the brand’s name in rainbow colors. These more minimal logo moments allow shoppers that would otherwise shy away from the trend to embrace it. Henceforce I say, confidently, yes. Wear it loudly, wear it quietly … the options are limitless.

Savanna Ruedy

My personal favorite: the Max Mara bodysuit pictured here. Granted, I probably would not wear the look head-to-toe, but I found it fit amazingly well and gave me just the right amount of "cool" factor I would need to add to a classic pair of high-rise jeans.

Most importantly, though, keep it you.

Shop my favorite minimal-logo products, below.

