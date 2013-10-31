Shop the Latest Celebrity Trend with 19 Menswear-Inspired Pieces

Startraksphoto, Courtesy of Dior
Andrea Cheng
Oct 31, 2013 @ 2:55 pm

The days of girly pinks and boyish blues are long gone. Instead, the increasing intrigue with androgynous dressing means there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to what you can and cannot wear. Cue the line-up of celebrities who have eschewed flirty frocks in favor of sharp tuxedo vests (a la Olivia Palermo), power suits and tailored pieces. And let's give credit where credit is due—our obsession for dapper styles became official when Jennifer Lawrence's fierce editorial spread in the fall-winter issue of Dior magazine came to light. From gold-button blazers to striped Oxford button-downs to wingtip brogues, channel the opposite sex with our 19 gentlemanly sartorial picks.

1 of 19 Courtesy

H&M

Stick with pinstripes to show everyone you mean business.
$40; hm.com.
2 of 19 Courtesy

Madewell

Instead of committing to a full-on tux, wear a tuxedo bib button-down-the micropleats give it a feminine spin.
$78; madewell.com.
3 of 19 Courtesy

Karl Lagerfeld

Top off your fall/winter looks with this soft wool-felt fedora.
$189; net-a-porter.com.

4 of 19 Courtesy

Del Toro

This celestial-inspired velvet slipper loafer will leave you starry-eyed.
$340; deltoroshoes.com.
5 of 19 Courtesy

Rachel Comey

Add a jolt of color to a neutral palette with this two-toned blouse.
$357; rachelcomey.com.
6 of 19 Courtesy

Mango

Copy Olivia Palermo's look and layer a tuxedo vest over a long-sleeve blouse.
$70; mango.com.
7 of 19 Courtesy

Warby Parker

Described as "big, bold and masculine," these frames know how to grab (and hold) attention.
$95; warbyparker.com.
8 of 19 Courtesy

Miista

Take on two trends in one with iridescent brogues.
$267; asos.com.
9 of 19 Courtesy

Reiss

Suit up in coordinated separates that feature satin tuxedo peak lapels and waistband.
Jacket: $500; reiss.com.
Pants: $245; reiss.com.
10 of 19 Courtesy

Su-Shi

Carry everything you need in a handsome rustic leather carryall.
$288; su-shi.com.
11 of 19 Courtesy

Reiss

Button it all the way and decorate the collar area with a statement bib necklace.
$230; reiss.com.
12 of 19 Courtesy

Hermes

Fold up a boldly printed pocket square and tuck it into your suit pocket. Or, treat it like a neckerchief and tie it around your neck for an air of luxe sophistication.
$175; hermes.com.
13 of 19 Courtesy

Robert Clergerie

Slip into buckled pointy loafers that can complement both a dressed up look or a laidback ensemble.
$695; lagarconne.com.
14 of 19 Courtesy

Uniqlo

Tuck a striped Oxford into a pair of tailored trousers or layer it under a knitted sweater on cooler days.
$30; uniqlo.com.
15 of 19 Courtesy

Zara

Dress up more casual pieces with a cropped double-breasted blazers with gold buttons.
$100; zara.com.
16 of 19 Courtesy

Marais USA

For a menswear-inspired boot, take on the classic Chelsea silhouette with a black patent finish.
$155; solestruck.com.
17 of 19 Courtesy

Burberry

This utilitarian timepiece will have you glancing you down at your wrist all the time.
$695; burberry.com.
18 of 19 Courtesy

C. Wonder

Sleek and shiny, this leather tab-lock cross-body pairs well with everything.
$248; cwonder.com.
19 of 19 Courtesy

Cole Haan

Instead of classic back, step into a tawny hue.
$248; colehaan.com.

