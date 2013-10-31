Shop the Latest Celebrity Trend with 19 Menswear-Inspired Pieces

The days of girly pinks and boyish blues are long gone. Instead, the increasing intrigue with androgynous dressing means there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to what you can and cannot wear. Cue the line-up of celebrities who have eschewed flirty frocks in favor of sharp tuxedo vests (a la Olivia Palermo), power suits and tailored pieces. And let's give credit where credit is due—our obsession for dapper styles became official when Jennifer Lawrence's fierce editorial spread in the fall-winter issue of Dior magazine came to light. From gold-button blazers to striped Oxford button-downs to wingtip brogues, channel the opposite sex with our 19 gentlemanly sartorial picks.

