15 Gorgeous Swimsuits to Flaunt Your Baby Bump

Photo:
With swim season about to be in full swing, we're sure that you (and your baby bump!) will be hitting the beach for some much deserved R&R. And it's time to banish the idea that maternity swimwear has to be boring and frumpy. We give you carte blanche to pursue fun prints, retro silhouettes, and even sexy bikinis.

We've scoured the market for some of the best maternity swimsuits out there, and whether you're looking for bright colors, sweetheart necklines, or playful prints, we've got you (and your bump) covered (or uncovered, as the case may be). The rules for maternity swim are simple: There are no rules! You can just as easily enjoy a high-cut bikini as you can a low-cut one piece in a fun color.

This is the time to celebrate the beauty of your body. Scroll down to see some of our favorite maternity swim picks that will do just that.

1 of 14

A Ruffle One Shoulder

Motherhood Maternity $40
2 of 14

Slimming Contrast Tankini

Target $35
3 of 14

Surfer Inspired Tankini

Mom's the Word $108
4 of 14

The Perfect LBD (Little Black Suit)

Jojo Maman Bebe $59
5 of 14

Printed Cold Shoulder

ASOS Design $48
6 of 14

Bold Color Tankini

Glow and Grow $59
7 of 14

On Trend Crochet

A Pea in the Pod $98
8 of 14

The Sporty Go-To

Cake Maternity $95
9 of 14

A Jazzed Up Basic

H&M $35
10 of 14

A Full Coverage Bikini

Prez D'Or $93
11 of 14

The Detailed Neckline

Boohoo $23 (originally $38)
12 of 14

The Perfect Vacation Print

Pink Blush from $35
13 of 14

The Covertible Bikini

Seraphine $59
14 of 14

Flattering Silhouette Tankini

Jessica Simpson Collection $86

