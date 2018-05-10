15 Gorgeous Swimsuits to Flaunt Your Baby Bump

With swim season about to be in full swing, we're sure that you (and your baby bump!) will be hitting the beach for some much deserved R&R. And it's time to banish the idea that maternity swimwear has to be boring and frumpy. We give you carte blanche to pursue fun prints, retro silhouettes, and even sexy bikinis.

VIDEO: Right Now: Zoë Saldana’s 3 Sons Made Their Red Carpet Debut at Her Hall of Fame Ceremony

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We've scoured the market for some of the best maternity swimsuits out there, and whether you're looking for bright colors, sweetheart necklines, or playful prints, we've got you (and your bump) covered (or uncovered, as the case may be). The rules for maternity swim are simple: There are no rules! You can just as easily enjoy a high-cut bikini as you can a low-cut one piece in a fun color.

This is the time to celebrate the beauty of your body. Scroll down to see some of our favorite maternity swim picks that will do just that.