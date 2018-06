Happy birthday, Vivienne Westwood! The mastermind behind some of our favorite celebrity red-carpet looks (Miss Piggy and Pharrell Williams included!) turns 73 today. Credited with bringing punk to the fashion mainstream, Westwood herself has a daring sense of style that is the definition of quirky, fun self-expression.

Celebrate Vivienne Westwood's birthday and legacy by shopping out her eclectic look (Good news: you most likely have key pieces in your closet!)