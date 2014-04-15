Shop the Look: Ellen Barkin

Apr 15, 2014 @ 4:52 pm
Ellen Barkin Style
ASOS WHITE BLAZER
Blazer, $68; us.asos.com
Ellen Barkin Style
H&M STRETCH SHIRT
Shirt, $20; hm.com
Ellen Barkin Style
EMPORIO ARMANI HIGH-WAISTED TROUSERS
Pants, $198; farfetch.com
Ellen Barkin Style
MICHAEL KORS 'TORTOISESHELL LINK' BELT
Belt, $38; shop.nordstrom.com
Ellen Barkin Style
TIFFANY & CO. AMAPOLA BROOCH
Brooch, $2995; tiffany.com
