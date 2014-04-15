whitelogo
whitelogo
Shop the Look: Ellen Barkin
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Shop the Look: Ellen Barkin
InStyle.com
Apr 15, 2014 @ 4:52 pm
ASOS WHITE BLAZER
Blazer, $68;
us.asos.com
Courtesy
H&M STRETCH SHIRT
Shirt, $20;
hm.com
Courtesy
EMPORIO ARMANI HIGH-WAISTED TROUSERS
Pants, $198;
farfetch.com
Courtesy
MICHAEL KORS 'TORTOISESHELL LINK' BELT
Belt, $38;
shop.nordstrom.com
Courtesy
TIFFANY & CO. AMAPOLA BROOCH
Brooch, $2995;
tiffany.com
Courtesy
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Courtesy
ASOS WHITE BLAZER
Blazer, $68;
us.asos.com
Advertisement
2 of 5
Courtesy
H&M STRETCH SHIRT
Shirt, $20;
hm.com
3 of 5
Courtesy
EMPORIO ARMANI HIGH-WAISTED TROUSERS
Pants, $198;
farfetch.com
Advertisement
4 of 5
Courtesy
MICHAEL KORS 'TORTOISESHELL LINK' BELT
Belt, $38;
shop.nordstrom.com
Advertisement
5 of 5
Courtesy
TIFFANY & CO. AMAPOLA BROOCH
Brooch, $2995;
tiffany.com
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!