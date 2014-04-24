Happy 72nd Birthday, Barbra Streisand! Shop the Star's Iconic Style

Happy Birthday, Barbra Streisand! The award-winning performer turns 72 today. Streisand, who began her career as a nightclub singer, first shot to fame in the 1960s. She ventured into film that same decade, delivering brilliant performances in classics like the critically acclaimed Funny Girl, which earned her an Oscar and Golden Globe. The star has recorded 50 studio albums and has appeared in over 15 movies — most recently in the comedy, The Guilt Trip, opposite Seth Rogen. We're celebrating Babs' birthday by taking a look back at one of her many memorable outfits, as seen in this photo taken in 1966.

