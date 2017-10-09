We Found 9 of the Best Black Leather Jackets Around

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Oct 09, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Searching for the perfect leather jacket is not unlike finding your soulmate. A bold statement, we admit, but hear us out. You log hours sifting through countless options that are not quite up to your standards. You try some on anyway, just for fun, but you inevitably end up disappointed. From all that experience, you suss out what you look for (ideal characteristics, like comfort and stability) and you learn what your deal-breakers are (inauthencity, a bad fit, too rigid). The process, at times, might seem hopeless, even bleak, but you remind yourself that you only need to find "the one" and you're set for life. 

Currently single? We found nine great candidates to get you ready for leather weather this fall (and fingers crossed, for years to come). Rely on the classic moto style or experiment with an oversized version. Either way, meet your match(es), below. 

RELATED: 8 Ways to Style a Leather Jacket

1 of 9 Courtesy

SCHOTT NYC

First purchase: This badass moto jacket. Second purchase: A Harley-Davidson.

Schott NYC $665 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

Not ready to commit to real leather just yet? Try on the style with a faux version (for a fraction of the cost). 

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

COACH

Work wear meets biker with this boxy cut featuring a removable shearling collar. 

Coach $1,300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

MICHAEL STARS

This 2-in-1 convertible option can be worn full length or cropped with a simple zip off hem. 

Michael Stars $498 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

VEDA

Cool custom hardware differentiates this style from the rest. 

Veda $498 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

GAP

If you are a little adventurous, try this style with multi-seam detailing. 

Gap $474 (originally $498) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

SCANLAN THEODORE

As classic as it gets. 

Scanlan Theodore $1,200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

ZARA

The score option for those looking for a great price point. 

Zara $169 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

MADEWELL

No need to break this one in—it already comes with a textured finish.

Madewell $500 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!