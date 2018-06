Stripes On Stripes? Yes! See the New Wave of Print Pairings

10 of 18 Imaxtree

Plaid + Floral

Subtle it's not, but done right, a mash-up of grunge-inspired plaid and flirty flowers is chic and surprisingly wearable. Feel free to experiment with the scale and size of the crossbars and blooms, and with fabrics too (flannel and silk are particularly harmonious). But remember: The idea is not to clash but to complement-teaming prints in the same color family will keep the outfit cohesive.

Runway look: Givenchy