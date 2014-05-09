Shop This Celebrity Obsession: Sss-tylish Snake Jewelry

It may be the Year of the Horse, but the snake is having a moment.

Ever since Sophia Bush debuted a killer set of tsavorite-encrusted Jacob & Co. snake ear cuffs (and clutch and watch), the reptilian motif has slithered its way into our hearts and onto the red carpet. Just a couple days later, Naomi Watts offset her ladylike yellow lace Preen dress with a fierce-yet-brilliant diamond Bulgari snake that rested deliciously around her neck. The next evening, Selena Gomez also crossed into serpentine territory by subtlety accessorizing her cut-out Cushnie et Ochs separates with a Porter Lyons snake ring (below).

Who knew that the reptile could be such a charmer? That's why we rounded up 14 standout jewelry pieces that should snake their way into your accessory rotation—stat!

From ear cuffs that curve to fit your ear to delicate snake pendants, amp up your serpentine style quotient with our picks ahead.