Shop This Celebrity Obsession: Sss-tylish Snake Jewelry

It may be the Year of the Horse, but the snake is having a moment.

Ever since Sophia Bush debuted a killer set of tsavorite-encrusted Jacob & Co. snake ear cuffs (and clutch and watch), the reptilian motif has slithered its way into our hearts and onto the red carpet. Just a couple days later, Naomi Watts offset her ladylike yellow lace Preen dress with a fierce-yet-brilliant diamond Bulgari snake that rested deliciously around her neck. The next evening, Selena Gomez also crossed into serpentine territory by subtlety accessorizing her cut-out Cushnie et Ochs separates with a Porter Lyons snake ring (below).

Who knew that the reptile could be such a charmer? That's why we rounded up 14 standout jewelry pieces that should snake their way into your accessory rotation—stat!

From ear cuffs that curve to fit your ear to delicate snake pendants, amp up your serpentine style quotient with our picks ahead.

1 of 14 Courtesy

Arme de L'Amour Ring

$245; net-a-porter.com
2 of 14 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Ear Cuff

$15; nastygal.com
3 of 14 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James Necklace

$175; bloomingdales.com
4 of 14 Courtesy

ABS Studs

$30; maxandchloe.com
5 of 14 Courtesy

Alex and Ani Bangle

$58; bloomingdales.com
6 of 14 Courtesy

ABS by Allen Schwartz Necklace

$55; lordandtaylor.com
7 of 14 Courtesy

Plukka Earrings

$4,000; plukka.com
8 of 14 Courtesy

Nissa Jewelry Rings

$73 each; nissajewelry.com
9 of 14 Courtesy

Iam by Ileana Makra Necklace

$310; net-a-porter.com
10 of 14 Courtesy

Pamela Love Arm Cuff

$225; pamelalovenyc.com
11 of 14 Courtesy

Jacquie Aiche Ring

$200; jacquieaiche.com
12 of 14 Courtesy

Jennifer Zeuner Bracelet

$176; jenniferzeuner.com
13 of 14 Courtesy

Seraphina Ring

$63; maxandchloe.com
14 of 14 Courtesy

Elodie K Hand Bracelet

$460; maxandchloe.com

