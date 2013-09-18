A Trend to Help Reign In Your Love for All Things Equestrian

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Sep 18, 2013 @ 11:25 am

Oh "hay," a new animal print has raced its way onto our radar. This fall, we're trading in our leopard spots and zebra stripes for horse prints. From sweaters flanked by two horses to a dress speckled with miniature stallions, we're ready to saddle up and start shopping! Not sure about jumping on to this trend just yet? Ease into it with a horseshoe necklace or a horse bangle instead. See our 10 picks for the pieces that will give you a leg up on the latest trend.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler

Tote all your essentials in this roomy carry-all designed for the abstract eye.

$248; jonathanadler.com.
2 of 10 Courtesy

French Connection

Abstract from afar, this dress boasts swift stallions up close.

$178; frenchconnection.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Adina Reyter

String this double-chained horseshoe pendant around your neck for good luck and fortune.

$165; pinkmascara.com.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop

Show off not one, but two handsome steeds.

$96; topshop.com.
5 of 10 Courtesy

Ted Baker

Trot down memory lane with a pair of rocking horse studs.

$49; asos.com.
6 of 10 Courtesy

Ruche

This one’s a winner! Prance around in this whimsical fit-and-flare dress dotted with show jumping horses.

$50; shopruche.com.
7 of 10 Courtesy

Gigi New York

Take home a souvenir from The Hampton Classic horse show-this tote illustrates the heritage of the equestrian sport.

$165; hamptonclassicstore.com.
8 of 10 Courtesy

J.Crew

The perfect riding socks, since they’re lined with rows of tiny horses!

$17; jcrew.com.
9 of 10 Courtesy

C.Wonder

Treat this horse head bangle as your new lucky charm.

$38; cwonder.com.
10 of 10 Courtesy

Paige

Ride like the wind! These dreamy skinnies capture horsepower and speed in one graphic print.

$259; farfetch.com.

