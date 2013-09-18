A Trend to Help Reign In Your Love for All Things Equestrian

Oh "hay," a new animal print has raced its way onto our radar. This fall, we're trading in our leopard spots and zebra stripes for horse prints. From sweaters flanked by two horses to a dress speckled with miniature stallions, we're ready to saddle up and start shopping! Not sure about jumping on to this trend just yet? Ease into it with a horseshoe necklace or a horse bangle instead. See our 10 picks for the pieces that will give you a leg up on the latest trend.

