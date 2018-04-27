10 Kitten Heels For When You Absolutely Can't Be Bothered With Stilettos

Let's face it: Stilettos should have a lifespan whether or not you want to admit it. The realization that I used to wear them still shoots chills up and down my spine. For those days when you want a little extra height, have an important board meeting, or have an engagement party to attend, it's nice to have the option of a heel that won't make you look like you're walking on stilts.

This isn't to say all stilettos are guilty of making us clunk around. There are many women who have mastered walking in stilettos while looking effortlessly chic. That being said, there is something comforting in a kitten heel in the way that they allow you to make a quick dash from point A to B without spraining your ankle. They add a touch of femininity to any look and should be on your fall shopping wishlist. There is one important thing to remember when shopping for your shoes this fall: Kitten heels look good on every woman, no matter what age she is. They are chic and timeless.

Woven Ankle Strap Pumps

Black and White Slingback Pumps

Pearl Embellished Pump

Woven Mules

Patent Pink Slides

Crinkled Patent Leather Ankle Wrap Sandals

Leopard Slingback Pumps

White Kitten Heel Pump With Bow

Suede Mules

Crystal Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps

