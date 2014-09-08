Real-Time Fashion: Shop the Best Fall Picks from NYFW Day 5 Designers

Fashion Week is in full swing here in New York City and today we're set to see spring/summer 2014 collections from Tommy Hilfiger, Rag & Bone, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Donna Karan. While planning out our spring looks is something to look forward to, we need something to hold us over until their warm-weather collections hits stores. So we picked the hottest must-haves from the designers' fall collections for you to peruse and shop. Each piece, from Phillip Lim's loafer to the Donna Karan dress will instantly update your fall wardrobe.

To shop more of our favorites, click through the gallery!