Real-Time Fashion: Shop Editor-Curated Picks from NYFW Day 8 Designers' Fall Collections

Today is Day 8 of New York Fashion Week—yes, there are actually eight days!

All week long, we've been eyeing designers' spring/summer 2015 collections and spotting the styles that we can't wait to wear once winter comes to a close. To hold us over til then—a form of retail therapy, if you will—we perused the fall 2014 collections of the designer's who are showing today at New York Fashion Week. The goods are, without surprise, equally exciting as the must-haves going down the runway today—but what's even better is that you can shop them right now!

Click to shop editor curated picks from Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren to Marc Jacobs.