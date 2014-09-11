Real-Time Fashion: Shop Editor-Curated Picks from NYFW Day 8 Designers' Fall Collections

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 11, 2014 @ 7:15 am

Today is Day 8 of New York Fashion Week—yes, there are actually eight days!

All week long, we've been eyeing designers' spring/summer 2015 collections and spotting the styles that we can't wait to wear once winter comes to a close. To hold us over til then—a form of retail therapy, if you will—we perused the fall 2014 collections of the designer's who are showing today at New York Fashion Week. The goods are, without surprise, equally exciting as the must-haves going down the runway today—but what's even better is that you can shop them right now!

Click to shop editor curated picks from Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren to Marc Jacobs.

1 of 16

Ralph Lauren

$350; ralphlauren.com
2 of 16

Ralph Lauren

$1,750; ralphlauren.com
3 of 16

Ralph Lauren

$13,400; ralphlauren.com
4 of 16

Ralph Lauren

$225; asos.com
5 of 16

Calvin Klein

$750; net-a-porter.com
6 of 16

Calvin Klein

$1,639; farfetch.com
7 of 16

Calvin Klein

$1,020; farfetch.com
8 of 16

Calvin Klein

$2,316; farfetch.com
9 of 16

Calvin Klein

$715; farfetch.com
10 of 16

Calvin Klein

$1,814; farfetch.com
11 of 16

Marc Jacobs

$475; modaoperandi.com
12 of 16

Marc Jacobs

$850; net-a-porter.com
13 of 16

Marc Jacobs

$350; net-a-porter.com
14 of 16

Marc Jacobs

$1,500; net-a-porter.com
15 of 16

Marc Jacobs

$1,900; modaoperandi.com
16 of 16

Marc Jacobs

$925; net-a-porter.com

