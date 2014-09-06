Real-Time Fashion: Shop the Best Fall Picks from NYFW Day 3 Designers

Today is not your average day in New York. Prabal Gurung, Alexander Wang, Altuzarra, Tibi, and Rebecca Taylor are showing their latest Spring/Summer 2015 collections at New York Fashion Week. While we're a lover of parsing out trends for the future, we also know that we'll feel a bit of clothing envy: after seeing a parade of must-have pieces, our closets feel just a tad dull. So in that spirit, we shopped the designer's fall collections to hold us over until spring. Even though the look and styling may change each season, the craftsmanship and attention to detail is always on point. For now, we'll wear Prabal Gurung perfectly plum-hued dress, walk in Alexander Wang's quirky-cool brogues, slip into a pleated leather Rebecca Taylor skirt, and throw on Tibi's too-cool waistcoat. Pretty chic!

