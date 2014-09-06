Real-Time Fashion: Shop the Best Fall Picks from NYFW Day 3 Designers

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 06, 2014 @ 9:45 am

Today is not your average day in New York. Prabal Gurung, Alexander Wang, Altuzarra, Tibi, and Rebecca Taylor are showing their latest Spring/Summer 2015 collections at New York Fashion Week. While we're a lover of parsing out trends for the future, we also know that we'll feel a bit of clothing envy: after seeing a parade of must-have pieces, our closets feel just a tad dull. So in that spirit, we shopped the designer's fall collections to hold us over until spring. Even though the look and styling may change each season, the craftsmanship and attention to detail is always on point. For now, we'll wear Prabal Gurung perfectly plum-hued dress, walk in Alexander Wang's quirky-cool brogues, slip into a pleated leather Rebecca Taylor skirt, and throw on Tibi's too-cool waistcoat. Pretty chic!

To shop more of our favorites, click through the gallery!  

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Prabal Gurung

$1,390; farfetch.com
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Prabal Gurung

$895; farfetch.com
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Prabal Gurung

$325; farfetch.com
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Prabal Gurung

$410; farfetch.com
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Alexander Wang

$550; net-a-porter.com
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Alexander Wang

$495; farfetch.com
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Alexander Wang

$979; farfetch.com
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Altuzarra

$1,695; net-a-porter.com
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Altuzarra

$895; net-a-porter.com
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Altuzarra

$1,453; matchesfashion.com
11 of 20 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$395; rebeccataylor.com
12 of 20 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$295; rebeccataylor.com
13 of 20 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$550; rebeccataylor.com
14 of 20 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$325; rebeccataylor.com
15 of 20 Courtesy

Tibi

$495; tibi.com
16 of 20 Courtesy

Tibi

$285; tibi.com
17 of 20 Courtesy

Tibi

$350; tibi.com
18 of 20 Courtesy

Tibi

$765; tibi.com
19 of 20 Courtesy

Tibi

$650; tibi.com
20 of 20 Courtesy

Tibi

$365; tibi.com

