Real-Time Fashion: Shop Editor-Curated Picks from NYFW Day 7 Designers' Fall Collections

We're on Day 7 of New York Fashion Week! (Don't worry, there's still another official day of shows.) This week, designers are debuting their spring collections, but it's their fall collections that are ready to shop right now. So we scoured the market for the hottest must-haves from the top designers showing today during NYFW. From Michael Kors, we picked a cozy wrap coat, an equally-comfy cable knit sweater, and a statement rose gold watch. For Delpozo, a Madrid label, it was all about shoes. The brand never disappoints in the footwear area so it was easy to make our picks. At the top of our list: the bow-bedecked strappy sandals and plum-hued, futuristic boots.

