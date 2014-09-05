Real-Time Fashion: Shop Editor-Curated Picks from NYFW Day 2 Designers Fall Collections

We're on day two of New York Fashion Week and after seeing all of the gorgeous collections so far, the urge to shop has never been stronger. Today saw the Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff, and Suno shows, but since we can’t shop pieces straight from the runway, we’re shopping the designer’s equally dreamy fall collections. From Jason Wu, we picked his floral printed handbag and edgy-cool buckled pump. Rebecca Minkoff’s green topper stood out to us, while from Suno’s bold striped patterns also earned a spot on our must-have list.

