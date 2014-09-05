Real-Time Fashion: Shop Editor-Curated Picks from NYFW Day 1 Designers' Fall Collections

New York Fashion Week kicked off Thursday and all week long one gorgeous piece after another other will go down the runways while swoon-worthy photos will saturate your social media feeds (follow our new fashion week Instagram account, @instylefashionweek).

Even though the runway looks shown this week are for spring/summer 2015, they're likely to stir up that irresistible desire to shop online right now. While you can't purchase directly from the runway and have a package waiting at your doorstep just a few days later, what you can do is shop the designer's newly-released fall collections.

We're going to take you day-by-day all week long and cure your runway envy with curated picks from the designers and labels that show each day—from Ralph Lauren to Alexander Wang. Today, we start with BCBG MAX AZRIA and Coach.

So late at night when you land in your down comforter dreaming of the clothes you saw today on the runway, or your Instagram feed, shop our gallery for a quick fix.