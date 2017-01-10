Shop These 6 Pieces from Kate Middleton's Closet

Danny Martindale/WireImage; Andrew Chin/Getty; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage
Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (Reporting)
Jan 10, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Fact: Kate Middleton is an icon (here are 35 times we wanted to be her). Another fact for you: As one of the most photographed public figures in the world (you know, being a duchess, wife to Prince William, and mother to two of the most adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and all), Middleton knows how to put together an on-point outfit. And now, you can wear said on-point outfit, because we shopped out six of her go-to pieces that you can buy right now. 

VIDEO: 14 Times Kate Middleton Was Too Perfect for Words

 

1 of 6 Andrew Chin/Getty

Superga Sneakers

Superga available at revolve.com $109 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Ben Pruchnie/WireImage

Goat Blouse

Goat available at matchesfashion.com $326 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Sam Hussein/WireImage

Sentaler Wrap Coat

Sentaler available at sentaler.com $920 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Danny Martindale/WireImage

Vanessa Seward Dress

Vanessa Seward available at net-a-porter.com $623 (originally $1,245) SHOP NOW
5 of 6 UK Press Pool/Getty

Falke Pantyhose

Falke available at barenecessities.com $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Dominic Lipinski/Getty

R. Soles Boots

R.Soles available at rsoles.com $359 SHOP NOW

