Shop These 6 Pieces from Kate Middleton's Closet

Fact: Kate Middleton is an icon (here are 35 times we wanted to be her). Another fact for you: As one of the most photographed public figures in the world (you know, being a duchess, wife to Prince William, and mother to two of the most adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and all), Middleton knows how to put together an on-point outfit. And now, you can wear said on-point outfit, because we shopped out six of her go-to pieces that you can buy right now.

